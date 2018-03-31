Police Investigates Injection Deaths

Police in the Eastern Region have begun criminal investigations into circumstances leading to the deaths of three people who took penicillin injections.

Already, preliminary investigations by the Foods and Drugs Authority have revealed how medical officers at the New Senchi Health Centre in the Eastern Region administered contaminated penicillin injections on the patients.

A family member of one of the deceased persons, Eugene Benjamin Gapher, told Joy News' Manasseh Azure Awuni his twin sister, Eugenia Atsupui Gapher, 42, passed away days after she took injections to treat some skin infections.

According to Benjamin, his sister took three injections in the buttocks on March 9th, 12th, 13th and complained of severe pains thereafter.

Two more people are currently in critical condition. DCE for Asuogyaman, Kwame Agyekum who also chairs the district Security Council says he wants the police to work alongside the FDA to fully investigate the matter.

"We have reported the case to the police. The police know what to do and they will have their own way of investigating. Various agencies are conducting investigations into the matter.

"But I know this particular man has been working there and doing this thing over the years. So he is an experienced health official,” he said.

He added the investigations will ascertain the exact cause of death.

Meanwhile the FDA has dispatched its Pharmacovigilance team to the area to assist with the probe.

