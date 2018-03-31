May The Death And Resurrection Of Jesus Christ Have Impact On Our Lives--Tweneboa Kodua

Let us celebrate this exciting, colorful, and magical Easter festivities period from today easter Friday to easter Monday with great smiles. The Office of TK is Wishing all Christians and Ghanaians a happy Easter celebration. A Period of forgiveness of Sins.

May the celebration of this year's Easter bring to all Christians, Ghanaians and the world at large opportunities to follow our dreams and to smile unconditionally afterwards this year's easter celebration.

It is our prayer that, God grants everyone success, a healthy long life and a fresh new start as the saviour dies and resurrects.

The Office of TK humbly appeal to the Christians Dom to use this occasion to pray for mother Ghana and the leadership of the country.

As we celebrate this occasion, let us refrain from all bad deeds, be good citizens and conduct ourselves very well.

Easter is a time to better ourselves for a better world.

Let us embrace this day with New love, new adventures, and new you.

May God bless us all,

HAPPY EASTER TO YOU ALL AND SUNDRY.

Thank you.

.......Signed......

Tweneboa Kodua(TK)

NPP National Organiser Hopeful

POWERED BY OFFICE OF THE ASPIRING NATIONAL ORGANIZER.