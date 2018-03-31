Top World Scientists Prove Me Wrong If AIDS And Ebola Aren't Bio-Weapons

Micro-Surgeon and Scientist Johan Van Dongen has thrown a challenge to world top scientists to prove him wrong if Aids and Ebola aren't medical crimes against Africans.

I decided to increase my efforts as a Micro-Surgeon and Scientist, to send every necessary information to the corners of the world that Aids, Ebola, Lassa fever, Burkitt's Lymphoma etc, were all man-made diseases plagued on Africans to depopulate the continent.

The reason behind this renewed action in the year 2016 is that those medical crimes had been covered up for so long that those responsible are enjoying their lives with impunity while the pharmaceutical companies make a profit out of Africa's misery.

Again, tirelessly, I have taken African leaders incompetency into consideration, to ask them the reason they sit on the presidential seats, living in corruption by taking Africa's money to Swiss Banks, while Europe and America used Africans as Guinea pigs, to test all the dangerous drugs manufactured in Europe and America. If they can't protect Africans, they shouldn't seek for their votes.

In 1969, when the USA Armed Forces applied to the USA Congress for funds to create biological weapons, they justified it as follows; “Within the next five to ten years, it would probably be possible to make a new effective microorganism which differs in certain important aspects from any known disease-causing organisms. But what they didn’t tell the USA Congress is that they had already succeeded in making the BL causing disease long time in animal laboratories of the Veterinary Hospital in Pasadena, California USA.

The virus is human made and tested on black skinned people in Uganda and Zaire in Africa, in order to find vaccines against it for military defending purposes. After the Ebola outbreaks in Africa, apparently, nobody is interested in finding a cure for Africa.

In recent interview with one of Belgium’s newspapers, Belgium’s professor Guido van der Groen lied over the origins of Ebola and Aids, and said Ebola was invented in the 1960's in Fort Detrick in Congo, however; he has forgotten on October 13, 1994, he granted an interview to the Belgian news magazine called ‘Humo’ and said “The U.S. military laboratories slated for Ebola and HIV, to develop into a biological weapon in the early sixties.”

The magazine is available those that need a copy should contact Humo publishers. Belgium-based African journalist and author, Joel Savage, wrote an article on this issue captioned 'Dutch's Professor Johan Van Dongen challenges Belgium's Professor Guido Van Der Groen, over the origins of Ebola' and the article which was published by Europe's Diplomatic Aspects Newspaper disappeared on the web without any trace. Who are responsible and what are they trying to cover up?

So what are African leaders waiting for again after knowing that Aids and Ebola are medical crimes against the continent? Has Europe and America paid African leaders to remain silent over those medical crimes which have taken thousands of Africans into their untimely graves?

No wonder Africans are treated like garbage in many parts of Europe and America because the leaders have proved to be garbage themselves. If African leaders don't respect and care about the welfare of their citizens, how do you expect European and American leaders to respect them?

A challenge to all European and American scientist

I have got nothing to lose at the moment, after losing my job as a lecturer in the university. Prove me wrong if Aids and Ebola are not medical crimes against Africans. Prove me wrong if the diseases weren't manufactured in the laboratory as bio-warfare products. Prove me wrong, if the above-mentioned diseases weren't used on Africans.

I am not a coward, therefore, I'm ready to answer your questions. We (Joel Savage and Johan Van Dongen) have set up e-mail to answer your questions and prove to you that Aids, Ebola, Lassa fever and other diseases are indeed medical crimes against Africa.

