Penplusbytes Supports Special School As Part Of Easter

As part of the Easter festivities, Penplusbytes has donated assorted items to the Three Kings Special School for the Mentally Handicapped at Battor in the Volta Region.

The items, including rice, maize, beans, cooking oil, canned fish and some toiletries, are expected to help in the upkeep of the more than 100 children in the School.

Penplusbytes is a not-for-profit ICT-based organisation and the donation formed part of its corporate social responsibilities.

Mr Jerry Sam, the Director of Programmes at Penplusbytes, said the donation 'resonates with our core mandate of making a change in our society though innovative projects.'

'We believe giving back to the society where we belong is a worthwhile gesture and Easter is a better period to do so.'

He called on corporate bodies and philanthropists to emulate the gesture and help care for the needy in special schools.

Madam Ophelia Kushigbor, the Head Mistress of the School, who could not hide her joy, commended Penplusbytes for the gesture saying 'it is a timely answer to her prayers, especially during this festive season'.

'These items will go a long way to sustain the kids,' she said.

She, however, appealed to the Government to complete the GETFUND dormitory project for the School, which had been abandoned for nearly a decade.

'Special children need special care and we can't keep converting our classrooms into dormitories to accommodate the increasing number,' Madam Kushigbor said.

Penplusbytes is organization driving change through innovations in key areas using new digital technologies to enhance good governance and accountability, media innovations and oversight among other things.