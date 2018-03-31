Amaning Contests Eastern Regional NPP Chairmanship

Mr Paul Kwabena Amaning, a businessman, has picked nomination forms to contest the Eastern Regional New Patriotic Party (NPP) chairmanship.

The young politician is keen on annexing the seat from the current Chairman, Mr Kingston Akimeng Kissi, and is confident of capturing it.

Speaking to the media after picking his nomination forms, Mr Amaning indicated that the regional leadership needed a new face to steer the affairs of the Party to enable it to maintain power in 2020.

He said as part of efforts to revamp the Party in the Region, he intended to introduce insurance policy for each member of the campaign team.

He said he would create the enabling environment for people to establish businesses to improve their living standards.

He alleged of pressure being mounted on him from some quarters within the Party not to contest the elections but said he was focused and ready to work with those who believed in his vision.

Mr Eric Dannsa Appiah, a businessman, also picked nomination forms for the treasurer position.

He said his motivation for the position hinged on the financial challenges faced by some constituencies in the Region adding that he would initiate fund raising activities to support those constituencies.

He promised to reach out to businessmen and women in the constituencies to support activities of the Party.

Mr Charles Papin, in charge of sale of forms at the Eastern Regional NPP Office, said 12 persons had picked nomination forms to contest various positions since the opening of nominations on March 20.

GNA