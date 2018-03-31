Churches Line Up Easter Conventions In Sunyani

Sunyani, the Brong-Ahafo Regional capital, on Good Friday experienced absolute calmness as churches mark the Easter festivities with conventions and retreats.

As at 1000 hours when the Ghana News Agency toured some principal streets of the capital, shops, food joints, popular drinking pubs and restaurants at the Central Business District were closed.

The Municipality is a host to church conventions as worshippers from all walks of life, including the aged, youth and children, occupied the Coronation, Victoria and Jubilee parks as well as VAG Hall and Nyamaa School Park to worship.

Some of the worshippers told the GNA in an interview that Easter was a period to reflect on and examine one's spiritual life.

Ebenezer Osei, a member of the Christ Apostolic Church, who was worshipping at the VAG Hall, advised Christians to be faithful to God and rejoice when they are being persecuted for righteousness sake.

He pleaded with Christians to preach the Word of God to unbelievers saying; 'it is only through the message of the Gospel that people can be saved from sin.'

Ms. Holda Ofori, another worshipper, urged Christians to love and be compassionate to unbelievers to be able to share the word of God with them.

She said the vicarious death of Jesus Christ on the Cross had brought salvation to all people and advised Christians to share such messages to win souls for Christ.

Various food vendors, sachet water sellers, and mobile money and credit card vendors have taken advantage of the festivities to make some sales.

Security is also tight as many of the churches have engaged police personnel for protection.