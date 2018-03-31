Drivers Warned Against Drinking And Reckless Driving At Easter

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Charles Obiri, the Commanding Officer of Effutu Municipal MTTD, has called on drivers to comport themselves during and after the Easter festivities to help prevent vehicular accidents.

He made the call in an interview with the Ghana News Agency in Winneba, and urged especially drivers who ply the Cape Coast, Winneba, Kasoa and on other roads in the Municipality to strictly observe road signs to minimise casualties during and after the Easter celebration.

DSP Obiri said the MTTD in collaboration with the DVLA and the National Road Safety Commission had identified speeding, wrongful overtaking, and refusal to adhere to road safety regulations and road signs by drivers as some of the causes of road crushes.

He therefore appealed to drivers to avoid over speeding and strictly follow all road signs in order to avoid head on collation.

DSP Obiri said his outfit would be on the road to advice drivers to comply with all the rules and regulations in efforts to reduce carnage on the road.

He appealed to station managers in the area, to advice their members on the need to live up to expectation and observe road traffic regulations.

They should consider that their lives were valuable to family members and the society at large, he added.