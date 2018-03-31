Health Mediators Undertake Training In Hygiene And Sanitation

Maisha Ghana, a non-governmental organisation based in Kasoa in the Central Region, has held a training workshop for community health mediators to help improve hygiene and sanitation in the area.

The eight-day training is to perk up health practices in the communities to promote healthy living.

It is a programme to compare the health system in the communities in Ghana to that of Germany.

Ms Virginia Wangare Greiner, President Maisha Ghana and Director Maisha Organization Germany, speaking at the opening of the training said Kasoa and its surrounding communities were faced with serious issues of good sanitation and hygiene.

The situation, she said, was a national one which needed urgent and structured approach to address.

She said the absence and access of safe water supply to some poor communities, affect the health of millions of children in the world and Ghana.

Children, she noted, are vulnerable and are the ones who suffer most in the event of poor sanitation and hygiene and therefore needed to be safe-guarded for the future.

The people of Kasoa and its surrounding communities are faced with a huge challenge of proper drainage system, portable water supply and poor sanitation and had called on the government to assist with the provision of social amenities to enhance their living standard.

Rev. Dr Garnet A. Paris, Retired Lecturer, Birmingham University UK and Director of Centre for African Diaspora Religion and History, said the lack of drainage systems, portable water and toilet facilities was the bane of most health problems and needed to be address with all the urgency it required.

She said as people use their hands for many things germs could spread at a fast rate and advised that once a while mobile phones should be sanitized by users with antiseptic to avoid diseases, adding that 'this is something people have not take note of, but a CNN report had indicated that mobile phones are carriers of germs.'

Dr Paris said parents, should pay heed to the advice because they often give their phones to their children who play with them and end up in their mouth.

Some of the things participants would be educated on are self-medication and effects of female genital mutilation which is still being perpetuated in some communities of the country.

The training would be undertaken by a five-member delegation of health personnel from German in conjunction with health personnel in Ghana.