Adeiso Health Center Running 'Shift System' For Patients

The inadequate wards at the Adeiso Health Centre has compelled authorities at the facility to run a shift system for patients on admission.

The facility which serves over 60 communities and villages in the district has only eight beds, for which five is use as the general ward and the other three serve as the maternity ward.

The Adeiso health centre, constructed in 2007 receives on an average 100 out patient's attendances daily and approximately over 3,000 cases monthly.

Malaria tops the cases recorded at the facility followed by upper respiratory tract infection, diarrhea, intestinal worms and skin infection, hypertension, anemia and diabetes.

Last year, close to 5000 malaria cases were recorded at the facility, whiles, upper respiratory tract infection recorded 4200 cases and diarrhoea recording 2,200 cases.

Disclosing this to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in an interview, the District Director of Health Services for the Upper West Akim District, Dr Frederick Duah said the inadequate infrastructure has brought a lot of hardship on the staff of the at facility.

''The beds are woefully inadequate; we have to run a sort of shift for the admission of patients and discharge some early to free the beds for new admissions.

He said because the place is a health centre most of the cases are referred to the Nsawam and Asamankese Government Hospitals.

Dr Duah said currently the facility has a challenge with space for maternal health care adding that a maternity block started in 2014 for the facility had been abandoned.

He was hopeful that, the completion of the maternity block would improve maternal health in the district and reduce referral of maternity cases.

He said, the health centre is also faced with water shortages and appealed to the assembly and NGO's to help construct a mechanized borehole to ensure consistent flow of water to enhance the quality of health care delivery in the community.

He used the opportunity to appeal to government and other institutions to support the facility complete the maternal block.

The Upper West Akim District Chief Executive (DCE), Mr Eugene Sackey said the assembly has plans to expand the facility to a 30 bed capacity health center.

He said the assembly is putting measures in place to complete the abandoned maternity block.

The DCE said a mechanized borehole will soon be constructed for the Adeiso Health Center and across the district to address water shortage and other health related issues within the district.

GNA.