USD$1 Billion Programme To Be Implemented In Ghana

Mother Earth Trust, managers of 'Earth Dollar', a new global application of crypto-currency and block chain technology, is to implement a US$1 billion sustainable development programme to protect natural resources in the country.

To that effect, the Trust has entered into partnership agreement with Global Media Foundation (GLOMEF), an anti-human rights and media advocacy non-governmental organisation to facilitate implementation of the programme titled 'Innovative Economic Development Programme (IEDP)'.

The IEDP which spans over a period of 20 years aims at protecting and preserving affable lands, forest resources, river bodies, biodiversity and the eco-systems for wealth creation and economic prosperity.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Sunyani, Mr. Raphael Godlove Ahenu, the Chief Executive Officer of GLOMEF said the project would be piloted in five Districts in the country.

They are Kintampo North in Brong-Ahafo, Ahafo Ano North and Ahafo Ano South in Ashanti, Tatale Sangule in Northern and Ada West in Greater Accra Regions.

He said the possibility to extend the programme to cover more districts in the country would depend on its success, and appealed to the project implementing Districts to embrace and support the programme.

'The Earth Dollar is part of a new sustainable decentralized Living Economic System centred on the preservation of natural resources of Planet Earth and revitalizing global economies', he said.