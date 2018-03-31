Unemployed Granted Bail For Defilement

A 29 year-old unemployed, Ernest Opoku Mensah, has been granted bail in the sum of 10,000 Ghana cedis with two sureties for allegedly defiling a 14- year-old school girl.

The accused person who denied the offence claimed he did not force the victim to have sex with him.

He is expected to appear in court again on May 30.

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Juliana Essel-Dadzie told the court that the complainant is an excavator operator and a brother to the victim and both lived in the same vicinity with the accused person at Bogoso, in the Prestea Huni/Valley constituency.

ASP Essel-Dadzie said on December 12, last year at about 5:00 pm the accused person who is a friend to the complainant went to his drinking bar to buy a drink, where they met the victim selling.

Mensah approached the victim after purchasing the drink and asked her to accompany him to his house as he wanted her to change her dress and return to the bar.

The victim agreed and he took her to his house and had sexual intercourse with her, after which he kept her in his room, untill 9:00 pm.

The prosecutor said the complainant who was looking for the victim had a tip-off that she was in Mensah's house.

He organized some friends and proceeded to Mensah's house and found the two naked on a bed and had him arrested detained.

According to the prosecutor, when the victim was examined by the medical personnel, it revealed that her hymen was broken.