3 Schools Become GAW Ambassador In Central Region

Three Basic schools in the Central Region have been selected as ambassador schools for the Ghana Association of Writers (GAW) to promote reading and writing among students.

They include TOP D/A Basic school in the Twifo Hemang Lower Denkyira District, Career Development International School in the Mfantseman District and the Archbishop Amissah Basic School in Cape Coast.

By this, students of these schools are expected to preach the message of reading and writing to their friends and community members to get them interested to increase reading and writing among the youth in the Region.

The idea, an initiative by GAW, is to encourage school children to cultivate the habit of reading and writing and to assist them to publish what they wrote.

It is also to consolidate reading skills and practise additional reading strategies for students through GAW to improve their confidence and independence with reading.

This came to light when executives of GAW interacted with students of TOP D/A Basic school as part of its 'Read a Ghana Book Month' project, to raise awareness and encourage every Ghanaian to read a book written by a Ghanaian.

Dr Martha Anang, Regional Chairperson of GAW, explained that some students, especially those at the basic school level, had written books and so by affiliating with GAW, they would be assisted to get their books published.

She said GAW hoped to build a strong reading and writing habit among students right from pre-school, adding that, 'if we encourage children to read books, they will be able to upgrade their English language and it will definitely affect their academic performance'.

She said reading materials were answers to questions and solutions to the many problems that confronted the nation and encouraged all Ghanaians to read to expand their scoop of knowledge.

She called on parents, religious organisations, schools and other institutions to stipulate their ideas in books for preservation of their dreams.

Mrs Clara Nyanteh, Assistant Headmistress of TOP D/A Basic School, expressed delight about the initiative, and said that would ginger a lot of students to write, knowing that, they could get their books published.

She promised her school would do all that it could to develop reading and writing skills of its pupils.

According to her, most students had the flair for writing but did not know how to go about it, and that it was important for teachers to identify, mentor and encourage those who had interest in writing to do so.

Mr Nyanteh also admonished teachers to highlight the message of reading and writing to parents through PTA meetings for them to understand the need to supervise their children to read.

GNA

By Afedzi Abdullah, GNA