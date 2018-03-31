Don't Dare Anti-galamsey Taskfoce

Any attempt by individuals or groups to dare the national anti-galamsey task force, Operation Vanguard command, will be met with equal force, the Chief of Defence Staff has said.

Obed Akwa's statement is in reaction to intelligence that some illegal miners are planning to face off with personnel of the task force.

“From snippets of information that I am getting, these illegal miners are determined to pose a threat. They have made certain statements but I want it to out there that they should not throw a challenge to the security forces.

"This is because it will be met with equal force and the cannot win, any direct threat to Operation Vanguard will not be tolerated,” he warned.

Lt. Gen. Akwa wants the illegal miners to resort to legal channels to address challenges they have with the task force as well the ban on illegal mining.

He issued the warning whiles visiting the taskforce in the Eastern, Western and the Ashanti Regions.

Director-General of Police Intelligence, COP Tetteh Nyohonu was also part of the team on the visit.

Mr Akwa acknowledged efforts of the task force so far but says there is more to be done by the force.

Meanwhile, plans are far advanced to involve Legal Officers to the task force.

This will help effective prosecution of recalcitrant miners which have been a setback for the force.

“We are adding legal officers to the Order of Battle to help our police counterparts effectively prosecute people who fall foul of the law,” he revealed.