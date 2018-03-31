Neo Black Movement Africa Supports Christ Faith Forster School At Dodowa

Members of the Neo Black Movement (NBM) Africa, Ghana Zone has donated books and stationery to the Christ Faith Forster School in Dodowa, a suburb of Accra.

The ceremony was held at the school's premises on Wednesday on the theme: 'Empowering the African child for better tomorrow, which aimed at contributing towards education'.

NBM is a Pan African organization which aimed at the advancement of the black race in the world.

Speaking to the President of NBM of Africa Ghana Zone, Mr. Mark O. Ejerua, he said the organization believes that education is very important to an African child to build their human capacity for the future.

Mr. Ejerua added that this is to encourage the students that, they can like Kwame Nkrumah, Barack Obama, Jomo Kenyatta, Patrice Lumumba, Albert Luthuli, Haile Selassie and other great African leaders if they take their education serious today and make a positive impact in their society tomorrow.

The students were given books, stationery, bags, water bottles, and cash donations to cover their school fees.

This is not the first time NBM Ghana zone is making such kind gesture, on July 7th, 2016, the organization visited Demonstration school of the Deaf to students that irrespective of their disability, they have the ability to make a positive impact in the society, the president said.

He further said, NBM Ghana zone will continue to make a positive impact in Ghana zone and will be willing to collaborate with the support of Ghanaians to make a positive impact in Ghana.

According to him, Africa is in dire need of leaders and the only way to raise good leaders is to develop the society through education because the government cannot do it all.

"We have seen that most African countries do not really invest much in education, this event today is not just about the donations, we are also using this event to create awareness that we as individuals have a role to play in the development of the African child. We need to educate even the less privileged to raise quality leaders for the future".

Mr. Ejerua also thanked each and everyone that participated in the event and said they look forward to carrying the same campaign to other regions soon.