Gender Minister Otiko Makes Strong Case For The Welfare Of Rural Women And Girls

Minister for Gender, Children And Social Protection, Hon Otiko Afisah Djaba has given the strongest affirmation that the government of Ghana has deepened efforts to improve the life of rural women and girls in the country.

She made these statements during a press interaction on the just ended 62nd session of the United Nations commission of the status (CSW62) which took place from 12th to 23rd March, at the United Nations headquarters in New York.

The theme for the 62nd session of CSW is "Challenges and opportunities in achieving gender equality and the empowerment of rural women and girls ".

Outlining all the interventions the government has made to improve the lives of women, Hon. Otiko hinted that Ghana continues to integrate the sustainable development goals into its national development framework.

The commission on the status of women CSW) is the principal global intergovernmental body exclusively dedicated to the promotion of gender equality and the empowerment of women.

Ghana was represented by Twelve (12)staff of the ministry of gender, fifteen (15) members of parliament and Three (3) clerks of parliament, five (5) members of the National Media Commission, Four (4) representatives from media houses, one(1)Legal practitioner, two (2) representatives from political parties, four (4) representatives from civil society organizations, two (2) representative from the Traditional Authorities, one (1) Market Queen and one (1) representative from the National Disaster management organization.

The CSW is instrumental in promoting women's right, documenting the reality of women lives throughout the world and shaping global standard on gender equality and the empowerment of women.

Some of the representative appeal to the government to allocate enough budget for ministry gender which will enable them to go to the rural areas and improve the livelihood of the women.

Hon. Otiko Afisah Djabah encouraged women to have One Goal And One Voice.

She added that the 62nd season of the United Nations Commission on the status of women was successful and expressed the hope that Ghana will continue to work assiduously to ensure the empowerment, equality and equity of women, especially rural women to make them contribute their quota to national development.