Ghanaians Mark Good Friday With Church Activities

As Christians across the world join faiths to celebrate Good Friday in commemoration of the crucifixion of Jesus Christ about two thousand years ago, Ghanaian throng churches to mark the day.

In Ghana, most Christians adorned with mourning clothing crowded up orthodox and Pentecostal Churches where the day was marked with solemnity amidst the reading of the seven sayings of Jesus Christ on the cross.

Most Charismatic Churches however marked the day with celebration of the death of Jesus Christ, which paved way for the salvation of mankind with jubilation.

In spite of this difference, the message for the occasion remains the same all over. Christians must soberly reflect on their lives and repent of their sins in order that the crucifixion can be meaningful and beneficial to them, Ghana News Agency observed during a tour of some of the churches.

At the Harvest Chapel International headquarters at Tesano, the Reverend Emmanuel Titi-Lartey Associate Poster, emphasis on the need for reconciliation both with God and our neighbours.

He said Reconciliation was a two-way affair first between God and mankind; and then between man and man.

As a prelude to Harvest Praise 2018 tagged as Bigger, Better and Greater to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the Easter Gospel Ministration by the Church, the main Artiste for the Event, Pastor 'Yaw' Anthony Brown, gave out foretaste of what people would experience at the Trade Fair Centre, the venue for the event.

Pastor Anthony Brown who announced that he has adopted the Ghanaian local name Yaw, which signifies that he was born on a Thursday, led the congregation to sing the popular Twi song, 'Mogya nimu,' that is 'In the Blood'.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency, the Reverend Fitzgerald Odonkor, Head Pastor of Harvest International Ministries, explained the Stations of the Cross, which he said symbolizes the 14 stages Jesus Christ went through before his crucifixion.

He said the Station of the Cross has three symbolic meanings. 'The first one, the carrying of the cross, is a sign of responsibility which challenges Christians to take up their cross if they want to follow Christ.

The second significance Rev. Odonkor explained symbolizes suffering which results in joy, and advised Christians to work very hard to achieve their purpose in life.

Rev Odonkor said the third station of the cross again symbolizes the mental sufferings Christ went through before he was crucified and stressed that though Christ was the son of God, he assumed the human nature of man and felt that he had been abandoned by God when he cried out: "My God, My God, why hath Thou forsaken me?

He said: ''As Christians, we sometimes feel abandoned when we are betrayed by loved ones,'' and admonished Christians to see Christ's death and suffering on the cross as a sign of love for mankind.

GNA observed at some of the orthodox churches where the congregation in a solemn service rehearsed the Good Friday story, from the arrest of Jesus Christ to the crucifixion on Mount Calvary.

Members of the congregation, who were dressed in dark clothes as a sign of mourning, mainly sang and prayed during the service.

Some of the Pastor explained to the GNA that the rehearsal was a way of sharing the suffering of Christ, adding that Christians must not accuse Judas alone for betraying his master, but also blame themselves for their sins, which weighed on the Saviour.

"They must desist from committing the same sins which Jesus died for and learn to care for others as he taught us with the washing of the feet of the disciples and the sharing of the communion," a Pastor stated.