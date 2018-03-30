Ghanaians Assured Of Bright Future From Mcottley Capital

McOttley Capital, an investment management arm of McOttley Holdings, has assured Ghanaians and its cherished clients of bright future.

A statement from the company said the operations of McOttley Capital remains stable, adding that, it shall continue to offer exciting tailored-made products and services to its clients, guided by its values of excellence, integrity and professionalism.

“At McOttley Capital Limited, the interest of the customer is our ultimate goal and we seek to serve them ethically in a sound professional manner. We are not here to compete but to create a niche for ourselves in the industry as leaders and not learners,” it added.

The statement further assured the public that the recent challenges facing its sister company (McOttley Money Lending) has no bearing on the operations of McOttley Capital, stressing that, these two companies are entirely two separate entities governed by a separate and independent board and management.

It continued: “McOttley Capital is licensed and regulated by Securities and Exchange Commission of Ghana, whereas McOttley Money Lending limited is licensed and regulated by Bank of Ghana with separate Board and management.”

The statement advices the general public to disregard rumours, innuendoes and false statements that are being spread by mischievous elements both in the traditional and social media.

The statement further assured the public that the Group Executives at McOttley Holdings are working assiduously to resolve the specific issues relating to McOttley Money Lending Limited.

McOttley Holdings was adjudged the Best New Investment Bank in Ghana for 2015 by BIZ Switzerland, whiles its subsidiary, McOttley Capital, was adjudged the Best Customer Service Investment Bank in Ghana for 2015 by IFM London. McOttley Capital was in 2016 ranked No.13 on the 16th edition of the Ghana Club 100 list.