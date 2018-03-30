Does H.e Mahama Adore Coup And Its Orchestrators?

H.E Mahama has found it very difficult and totally wrong to condemn the "coup comment" by Koku Anyidoho.

More over, he has rather attacked the President, Security forces and the government machinery for adopting due diligence and avoiding negligence in their uphold of the constitution through the arrest and investigation of Koku Anyidoho, the coup dreamer and his irresponsible, very condemnable coup rant, so as to help avoid and arrest any unforeseen threat to the security of nation and first gentleman of the land.

More over, H.E Mahama has found it very lucrative, enterprising, glorious, ceremonial, bravado and heroic to visit the Koku, the unrepentant dreamer of a coup, and encourage him as well.

Again, he has sought for an opportunity to be given him to help bail Anyidoho.

H.E Mahama has a whole article on "why some countries need dictatorship form of government", of which he presented during a graduation lecture in Nigeria in November 2017, so it is not so surprising, he has acted as the above, an above which looks so closely to an endorsement of the "coup comment" of Koku.

From the above reasons, I can only conclude H.E Mahama might have been the grand brain behind the "Coup Comment" of Koku Anyidoho, if not, he should be bold to disassociate himself from the treasonable comment of Koku as the NDC did.

Hhhmm, may God be praised always

Nana Kwadwo Akwaa

(NPP Activist, Kwadaso Constituency, Political Pundit)

