Joy FM Easter Soup Kitchen Receives Boost From Milliners Ghana

The Milliners Ghana is the latest to join the train of generous donors helping Joy FM to feed thousands at this year’s Easter Soup Kitchen.

The group presented stacks of packs to Joy FM Friday afternoon.

Presenting the items, President of the group, Lily Coleman, said the donation was the association’s contribution to putting a smile on the face of the underprivileged.

Drive Time host on Joy FM, Lexis Bill received the donation on behalf Joy FM.

He thanked the donors for their kind heartedness and thoughtfulness.

Twumwaa Saakyi Manteaw and Bridgette Selorm Tagbor, both of Milliners Ghana were present at the presentation.

The group promised to volunteer on Sunday’s event at the Efua Sutherland Children’s Park where about 7,000 are expected to be fed, clothed and attended to medically.