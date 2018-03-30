Did Retired Liberian President Sirleaf Influence Global Witness’ Exxon Report On Liberia?

As a global watchdog, research and journalism group, Global Witness has and stands for a good cause in exposing the lack of transparency, accountability, and abuse around the world but having and standing for a good cause is not the same as doing the right things in pursuing that cause, especially when it comes to journalistic and research reporting.

The sustainability of journalism, especially investigative journalism, rests upon a reputation for integrity, ethical conduct, and credibility. This is why in its latest report on Liberia, Global Witness appears to clearly betray the trust of Liberians and perhaps its global audience by reporting and sensationalizing a politically charged mechanized event as ‘findings’ in its Exxon Mobil alleged bribery case in Liberia while the oil giant was securing oil block 13 through the country’s National Oil Company of Liberia (NOCAL).

In Global Witness’s March 2018 report titled “Exxon Liberia” with the subsection, “Monrovia 2013: Awash in Cash,” the largely Africa’s focused international watchdog group made another faulty conclusion and attempts to ruin the reputation of some credible Liberian professionals through baseless and blanket accusations that lack any iota of truth.

The truth of the matter is, Liberia is a very corruption nation and the past Liberian administration led by retired Liberian president Madam Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, according to local Liberian mindset, has been the most corrupt administration since the founding and independence of the country. It is also true that NOCAL was drained and made broke by and through high-level corruption by its management under the chairmanship of Robert A. Sirleaf, son of former president Ellen Johnson Sirleaf. It is believed that more than $300 million hundred United States dollars went missing at NOCAL. Investigating and reporting these events would be noteworthy on the part of Global Witness. What is unworthy, though, is when Global Witness would select to pay a blind eye on the real corruption in Liberia and the individuals responsible, and instead attempt to taint the character of credible Liberian individuals on what appears to be a calculated ploy to confuse Liberians and its international readership on the pending work and investigations of the recently appointed ‘Concession Review Committee’ set up by President George Manneh Weah.

There is credible information that former President Sirleaf may have allegedly influenced the Global Witness’s March 2018 Exxon report for several reasons including to ensure that Liberians don’t have a true picture about the stewardship of her son Robert Sirleaf at NOCAL when millions of dollars went missing. By suggesting the names of other respected Liberians, like former Liberian Attorney General/Justice Minister Christiana Tah, who are not only credible and trusted but do enjoy the confidence of Liberians, it would appear that a coverup would have been provided that the real management and leadership of NOCAL can jointly say the allegation by Global Witness is untrue since the character of others would then support that view. And this is exactly what happened.

Another suspicion this latest report proffers is the timing. There are multiple and serious lawsuits relating to Liberia’s past that have been filed. These include the active lawsuit in Boston, Massachusetts, USA against retired Liberian President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf and others as well as other potential lawsuits such as the one contemplated by the family of the late Burkina Faso’s leader Captain Thomas Sankara against dethroned Burkina Faso’s president Blaise Campoare and Madam Ellen Johnson Sirleaf regarding the alleged murder of Captain Sankara so as to make Burkina Faso a training ground and pave the way for subversive activities in Liberia and neighboring Sierra Leone.

No one disputes Global Witness’s assertion that Liberia is corrupt and that there was corruption at NOCAL. What can clearly be disputed are the mischaracterization of corruption and the naming of some credible individuals in the Exxon report, notably Counselor Tah. Besides, Global Witness has not done any due diligence because, in its letter to Counselor Tah, the organization sought clarification on the “bonus” payment which Counselor Tah received from NOCAL for legally known services provided. Yet, the organization still elected to mention or include her name in its report thereby skewing the real story about the millions of dollars that were mismanaged at NOCAL. Counselor Tah and perhaps a few other Liberians mentioned in the report never receive any bribe because a bonus is not a bribe.

The World Bank is consciously aware that receiving ‘bonus’ when it is legal and done openly is not corruption nor wrong. Global Witness, as a Western-based watchdog organization is obligated to understand this as well. More importantly, the organization should understand the moral, social and legal implications of asserting unfounded accusations against prominent individuals who enjoy the trust and confidence of their people. While Global Witness got one thing right, that Liberia, especially under President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, has been a haven and engine of isolated and systemic corruption, the watchdog group is wrong by making sweeping allegations, that in most cases, maligned and seek to ruin the good name and reputations of prominent individuals as in the case of former Liberian Attorney General/Minister of Justice Christiana Tah. The most prudent thing Global Witness can do now is to perhaps win the trust and confidence of Liberians by acknowledging that it has erred in including names of individuals who are people with enviable integrity.