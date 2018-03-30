Ghana US Military Agreement

The Ghana-US Military cooperation must be annulled and also demand the release of Koku Anyidoho with immediate effect.

Democracy is a system of government by which the wishes of the peole are taken into consideration in the system of administration.

"Democracy is the government of the people by the people and for the people" Abraham Lincoln.

The rambo style with which Koku Anyidoho was picked by the unscrupulous persons deemed to be national security operatives is condemnable' balderdash and uncivilized which is a dent and mares our democracy in reference to Abraham Lincoln's definition of democracy.

Ghana has been placed on the ladder of good governance with credence to free speech but there have been a lot of incidents in the country that portrays the contrary.

Nana Akuffo Addo a human rights activist cannot betray the very principles he rode on but act on the contrary. The comments of Koku Anyidoho is distasteful but that is the price of democracy of which we have opted for.

Nana Addo is praised for repealing the criminal libel law but he is now acting ultra vires which is catatrophic to our democratic credentials. We must all be remembered how Tsatsu Tsikata was picked up in a shameless and an uncivilized manner under President Kuffour, we should have grown and learn a lot since same history has repeated it ugly face.

The premise with which Koku Anyidoho spoke is justifiable and I stand by him on the dastardly signing of the Ghana-military cooperation agreement.

The signing of this agreement contravenes article one of our constitution since our sovereignty resides in the people of Ghana, few people must not be allowed to subvert our WILL by trading our sovereignty for just a chicken pea.

Our legislature, the law making chamber have lost their integrity and patriotic stands when it comes to national discourse.

I am suprised in the manner with which the legislative assembly rushed in passing this agreement whilst sitting on the right to information bill which is an eye to enhancing and building safety nets.

I urge the electorates to revolt against this government because they acted in bad faith which is catastrophic to the future of this country.

It is very worrying when Dominic Nitiwul who has no follicle of experience in security issues is negotiating on behalf of the good people of Ghana. We have indeed postponed our spiritual death on the installment plan if such persons are leading us. We cannot be intimidated and free speech cannot be gagged either.

Desmond Twumasi Ntow

P.N.C National Organizer

0206717161