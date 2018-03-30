RTI Law Could Help Prevent Speculations In The Media--Ayenini

The host of Joy FM’s News Analysis program, Newsfile, Samson Lardy Ayenini has said the passage of the Right to Information (RTI) Bill into Law could help curb speculations and rumours in the media.

He noted that the RTI Bill enjoins public officials to supply information to journalists which will help them deal with facts and figures other than the usual speculations associated with morning shows.

“Your ethics that says that you should be fair and deal with the fact will be upheld because you will get the fact. You will not be speculating, you will not be running rumours on media every morning in the name of the morning show. We hear that it is alleged that this. You simply file for it. They are bound by law to supply you the contract and every information. So as a journalist, you will be dealing with facts and figures because the law compels public officials to give them to you,” he stated.

Mr. Ayenini said this at a seminar organized by the Ghana Journalists Association-Ghana Institute of Journalism Chapter in Accra under the theme,“The Importance of the Right of Information Bill to the Journalist”.

Mr. Lardy went on to reveal that it’s a palpable lie for citizens to be told that the bill does not apply to other entities but government institutions people only.

He urges every person to disregard such assertion in the strongest term.

“Don’t believe the lie that this law does not apply to other entities but government people only.

“Take it from me, it’s a big lie. Don’t believe it. Look for the Bill and when you see the Bill, go to the preamble where it says it is for access to information from public institutions and underline public institutions over there. Then go to the interpretation section.

“What is the definition of public institutions? Public institutions include any institution that performs a function of a public nature,” he emphasized.

Mr. Anyenini went on to quizzed the behavior of the Speaker of Parliament on his concern about the private institutions saying that it is the government that bears the duty to provide the information and not the private entity as he would want the citizens to believe because the private entity only holds the information in trust for the government which must be made available to the citizenry upon demand.

Background

The Right to Information (RTI) Bill was laid before Parliament 18 years ago but had not been passed due to what some described as the non-commitment and reluctance by successive governments to subject themselves to proper scrutiny by the citizenry.

However, the Minister of Information, Mustapha Hamid in a statement released this month pledged the government’s commitment to passing the Bill into law by the end of this year 2018.