Mahama's Visit To Anyidoho At BNI Cells Has Nothing To Do With BNI Boss' Exit

The Vice Chairman of Parliament's Committee on Defence and Interior, Collins Owusu Amankwah has dismissed claims that the immediate past BNI Director, was reassigned due to his poor handling of the case involving Koku Anyidoho.

According to Mr. Owusu Amankwah, the changes at the top of the state security agency was a routine exercise and had nothing to do with the Deputy General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

William Akwasi Appiah was removed Thursday in the heat of the arrest, detention and subsequent release on bail of Koku Anyidoho by the Police CID and officers of the BNI.

Albert Kan Dapaah

National Security Minister Albert Kan Dapaah told Joy News Mr Akwasi Appiah was reassigned to National Security while Ambassador Rashid Seidu Inusah took over as acting director of the BNI.

There were speculations that Mr William Akwasi Appiah was removed as the head of the BNI after photos emerged on social media of former President John Mahama’s visit to Mr Koku Anyidoho while in custody at the BNI.

Ex-president Mahama, others managed a photograph with Koku Anyidoho

However, speaking on Upfront on the JoyNews channel, Mr. Owusu Amankwah who is also the Manhyia North MP revealed, his committee had been briefed and was convinced that the change was a normal activity and could not be linked to Mr. Anyidoho’s arrest or detention.

"From my briefing, it's far from what you are saying,” the MP told the host of the programme, Raymond Acquah.

“It's a coincidence; it's something that they do [and] it's not new...," he added.

