Ghana-US Military Alliance, The Threat To Ghana’s Sovereignty

Ghana as an independent country is full of contradictors and pundits who accept hypocritical and sycophantic praises and take delight in shame. People who cannot think through a subject to make an equitable judgement because of hypocrisy. I should be disappointed on Tuesday, 20 March 2018, when I woke up from slumber to realize that the parliament of our noble nation has authoritatively approved to the US military base deal.

This corollary had been in several discussions and fresh lava debates for quite some time now. Different Analysts has expressed different sentiments which have gone viral across the board. But I am afraid as to whether this so-called educated illiterates made vigorous and critical analysis of the deal before approving or they were propelled to give their ascents because of the cheap $20million.

While a major portion of the population is fighting for proper adjustments to be made in the deal, other irregular old educated illiterates think it is veracious to approve by just looking at a mono side of the deal.

I suppose it is an equal responsibility of every sound Ghanaian citizen to still fight diplomatically to sustain the independence well fought for by our forefathers.

It is in light of this higgledy-piggledy engendered amongst the apostles and adversaries of this issue I humbly appeal to you for a space in your unbiased newspaper to air my convictions. A well-known fact is that nobody (including the US), would give you something for free without a disguise expectation even if nothing exists like the symbiotic association. If this is said of all human, then I am affrighted of why our political leaders continued with the approval of this ebony deal. The most blatant lie is that the apostles of this deal tell us that the US military base is to help strengthen our security agency.

In partial terms, this means that we do not embrace what we have and this is an evident clear that, we are still in the symphony of colonization even after 61years of the said independence.

Of course, it might be a factor, but we will stand the risk of a future coup d’etat when you develop the army too much to a low bureaucratic investigators. But I can state emphatically that all these are stated out of political racisms just to score cheap political points.

The point I am gradually driving home is that the US army was in Liberia when citizens were cutting themselves into skirts. The only thing they could do was to convey US citizens living in the country back home, for the worthless ‘shit hole’ citizens to gash themselves into short sleeves. Facts can clearly be established undoubtedly that the US was the principal contributor to the destabilization of the Libyan Gadafi’s governance because there was a time Gadafi opposed to the Western influence by eliminating all Western countries embassies from Libya. Later in the 2000’s, he rethought of it and gave them the opportunity to re-establish the embassies on the agreement, but I can be sure Libya was said to be one of the countries having its citizens with hope immediately after birth. But what happened? It took about one and a half decade for the US to destabilize Gadafi’s governance because of his Pan African policies which emphatically had Libya and Africa as its first priority.

The carbon copy of this menace happened in Saudi Arabia where the US painted Osama Bin Laden black to the world to destabilize his discourse because he had great policies to make Saudi Arabia a great nation.

Nevertheless, the president of our land has proclaimed similar Pan African policies on several platforms with the slogan: “Ghana beyond aid, Africa beyond aid”. Do our leaders reckon Ghana is the second Jesus on earth that will be pardoned the consequences of trying to eliminate the Western influence on Africa? Indeed, someone can relate we are a joking country. Cocoa is not grown in America yet they have cocoa reserves in their country and that makes them a great country. Gold is not extracted from the US yet they have excessive gold reserves in their banks and that makes them the richest and strongest country on earth, and still, they have been pardoned import levy.

To bring eye close to the field, someone will attest to it that the US will not squelch for Ghana to establish factories to stop or reduce raw materials exportations. The secret unveiled by the submarine is that, the US is here to stay with us to have closed eyes in every unfavourable policy we spit on paper. They are here to destroy and destabilize our governance even if it will take decades because they see a different Ghana after some two decades and that will de-escalate their dignity on the African continent.

In other words, they will never accept a two minus one fifty interest which is a loss.

Then now, here are my positive statements to the president of the land: Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo. Mr President, you have the bid in your capacity to eschew the un-swallowed masticated poison. I believe humbly that you are a man that exercise believe and show interest in locally manufactured goods and services.

I humbly appeal that you have a full belief in your security agency without any external influence which will serve as the magnet for terrorists and rebel attacks. Ghana, your beloved country is no more home free with the presence of the US army if the nation sits devil-may-care.

Thank you.

Daniel Opoku

Student KNUST, Kumasi-Ghana