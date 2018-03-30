Life: Not An Easy Road!

Brethren & Sisthren,

TODAY, We die with Christ to all the hurts; the disappointments; the betrayals; the insults; the unfulfilled dreams; the questions that will not go away and yet we have no answers for; diseases; misinterpretations for the best of our intentions; etc, etc:

We bury them all with Christ.

We reject every unprofitable idea and plan.

We bear the pain of the malice and hatred of men.

We refuse to answer the questions from men full of IGNORANCE and ARROGANCE but who also occupy powerful positions & wield some transient power over us. Today we remember with CHRIST the venom of men trained & armed with Tax monies to punish criminals; but will some of the time redirect their resources against the Falsely Accused. They dispense beatings and torture and even death emboldened by Law and cheered on by a blood-thirsty society. Today we recall all the humiliations we've gone through, and sometimes with our loved ones too. We suffer the indignities of those who should know better, but know nothing; those men called Heroes, but are punks to the core.

Today we witness the jeers and taunts of those we have done so much good for, and who have literally worshipped us in good times. They do so because they don't want to be seen going against the tide of society.

But today is also the day of going beyond ourselves to do the greatest Good not only for one- but the masses.

It is doing the best for those who despise us.

It is the day of learning and understanding what complete submission to God could entail.

It is the day of leaving all things to God when we can do little humanly.

It is the day of understanding that sometimes your greatest good could elicit the greatest hate from those you are sacrificing for. Today counsels us the path of life can be crooked. God is the Interpreter.

Today Jesus Christ died for the sins of humanity.

Today the impossible price for our redemption was paid in full for all.

One-Man brought sin and infected us all, and One-Man brought RIGHTEOUSNESS and GRACED us all.

Yes, a Blessed Good Friday indeed!

Adomba, Graceland!