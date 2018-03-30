Koku Anyidoho Thanks Professional CID, BNI Saying 'Ghana Is Working'

Deputy General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) Koku Anyidoho is impressed at the treatment he received from personnel at the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) Headquarters and the Bureau of National Investigations (BNI) cells, where he was held for two days.

“The police did their job professionally and I want to congratulate them and thank them; the CID boss, DCOP Maame Tiwaa Addo-Dankwa and her people. At least Ghana is working,” Koku Anyidoho exclusively told JoyNews in his home Thursday, after he was released on bail.

The outspoken politician until Thursday had been in the custody the police following his arrest over “treasonable” comments he made on a radio discussion, Monday night.

He was picked by plain-clothed officers from the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) in midst of a news conference by the Ghana First Patriotic Front ahead of Wednesday demonstration against the military cooperation deal between Ghana and the US.

Speaking to JoyNews after his release from the BNI cells on Thursday, March 29, 2018, the former presidential spokesperson under the late Prof. John Evans Atta Mills administration stated: “It was an interesting experience, but let me say for the records I was not manhandled at any point in time; not by the CID or the BNI.”

Koky Anyidoho is expected to report to the police on Tuesday but a member of his legal team, Rockson Dafeamekpor, is hopeful the state is likely to drop the charge of treason proffered against his party leader.

“From experience, you will see that if a matter is prosecutable, you will see how the police will go about it,” Mr. Dafeamekpor told JoyNews' Joseph Ackah Blay.

