Medical Outreach Is Dear To My Heart--Suncity Radio CEO

The Chief Executive Officer of Suncity Radio in Sunyani, Mr Ransford Antwi, has stated that of all the social actions his outfit involves in, the free medical outreach programme was very dear to his heart, because it takes a healthy people to make a wealthy society.

“That’s why I make every effort, whether with or without any external support, to get this programme through,” he explained.

Commenting on this year’s medical outreach which starts on Wednesday, March 28 – April 1st, 2018, on Suncity Radio’s morning show hosted by Kyei Adoma Samuel (Nana KAS), he said the health status of individuals was very vital for socio-economic and political development of every nation.

“When people are in good health, productivity grows higher and vice-versa. This is why I wish to organise this programme annually.”

Mr Antwi used the opportunity to appeal to well-meaning and well to do citizens of Brong Ahafo, to come home and contribute towards the development and transformation of the region.

“Our region is calm, clean and peaceful, but ironically, we lack infrastructures, institutions and industries that could propel this region unto greater economic and cultural haven. And even though we are endowed with numerous human resources (in the form of prominent businessmen and statesmen), we still lag behind as a region, in Ghana’s developmental agenda,” he lamented.

He, therefore, appealed to his fellow natives who have made it in life, to identify areas that they could offer their widows’ mite, to transform the Brong Ahafo region and Ghana as a whole.