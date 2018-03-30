MTN 4G Taking Over Promo Winners Grab Cars, Phones And Cash

The nextbatch of MTN’s 4G Taking Over Promo winners have received cars, phones and cash as prizes for participating in the promo which ends next month.

Four of the winners drove home a brand new Hyundai Sonata, Hyundai Accent, Hyundai i10 and Hyundai Elantra whiles others receivediPhone8, Samsung S8 handset, 4G Modems and cash prizes up to GH₵5000.

Speaking at the ceremony, Senior Specialist, Consumer Segment, MTN, Maxwell Arthur said 169 tangible prizes which include cars, phones and cash have been given out to the winners.

He indicated that over 200, 000 customers get airtime and four cars given out every month to winners of the promo.

Mr. Arthur noted that they initiated ‘4G Taking Over Promo’ in order to give their valued customers an experiential feel of MTN’s fastest 4G service and also reward them for selecting the network.

He added that they introduced the first LTE based on their conviction that technology can positively impact growth and development in Ghana.

“We believe that the service has been of enormous benefit to those signed on and we want to appreciate their trust in us. At MTN we are always happy at the opportunity to promote access to fast and reliable internet because of our belief that everyone deserves the benefits of a modern connected world,” Mr. Arthur stated.

He added that the 4G Taking Over promo is a usage driven point –based system designed to reward all MTN PAYG and PM customers both existing and new ones who are MTN 4G /LTE users.