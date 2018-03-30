Minister Inspects Health Facilities In Tain

The Health Minister, Mr. Kwaku Agyeman Manu has inspected some health facilities in the Tain District of the Brong Ahafo region.

The visit was aimed at getting firsthand information and to also acquaint himself with the happenings at the health centers and also to inspect ongoing health projects in the District. The Minister was accompanied by the Brong Ahafo regional Health Director, Dr. Kofi Issah, Dr. Osei Kuffour Afreh, Deputy Regional Director in charge of Public Health, the Member of Parliament for Tain Constituency Mr. Gabriel Osei, the District Chief Executive Madam Charity Akua Oforiwaa Dwommoh, the District Health Director Dr. Rockson Michael Adjei and Officials from the ministry of health and the Tain District Assembly.

As part of the activities of the tour, the minister and his entourage paid courtesy call on Traditional Authorities at Badu, Nsawkaw and Seikwa to interact with them and assured them of government commitment to improving the health sector.

Mr. Kwaku Agyeman Manu inspected the construction of sixty bed capacity district hospital at Nsawkaw. The ultra-modern hospital with state of the art medical facilities including Digital Library, digital patient record keeping facility, theatre, both in and outpatient pharmacy and fifteen accommodation facility for the staff of the hospital. According to the resident engineer of the project, Engineer Zeid the hospital is set to be completed within the year.

The Hospital when completed will be the second major referral health facility in the region.

The minister and his team from Nsawkaw visited Seikwa Nursing and Midwifery Training College to inspect the construction of a dining hall and administrative and classroom blocks and also to discuss issues of concern to them and to find a way of solving them.

Mr. Michael Mantatamia Yidana, the principal said the lack of administration block at the school premises is hindrance to effective supervision of the students and appealed the minister to use his good office to ensure the completion of the ongoing construction of administration and classroom blocks to enhance smooth learning and supervision.

He also appealed to the minister for the construction of boys’ dormitory for the school.

In his response, Mr. Kwaku Agyeman Manu said government is committed to solving problems within the shortest possible time. He therefore advised the students to avoid alcoholism and intake of hard drugs and focus on their studies to achieve their academic goals. The minister ended by assuring the students that their three months areas allowances would be paid within the next few weeks