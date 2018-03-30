Prestea; Golden Star Mine Opens Breast Cancer Screening Centre.

In their quest to curb breast cancer in the operational areas, Golden Star Bogoso Prestea Mines Limited (GSBPL) has opened a breast screening facility at the Prestea Government Hospital in the Prestea Huni-Valley Municipality in the Western Region.

The opening of the screening centre is aimed at helping the women within Prestea Huni-Valley Municipality and its environs to get easy access and for early check-up and detection for breast cancer.

The Golden Star Ladies Club who spearheaded for the opening of the breast screening centre organizes breast cancer screening annually for the women in the catchment area. The idea of getting the facility in the municipality will also avoid transporting health workers to Prestea or Bogoso annually to help in the breast screening.

At a shot ceremony held at the hospital premises Wednesday March 28, 2018 to officially open the facility for use, the Prestea Huni-Valley Municipal Chief Executive Mozart Kweku Owuh highlighted the contributions GSBPL has made in its operational areas where he is the Chief Executive.

He said the opening of the breast screening centre by the mining company is a proactive action they have taken just to satisfy the adage that goes “prevention is better than cure”.

Hon. Owuh, thanking the company for their enormous cooperate social responsibility in their host communities also asked for more.

On her part, the Chief Executive Officer of Peace and Love Hospital, Kumasi, Mrs. Beatrice Wiafe, commended the company for the establishment of the centre which she believes will help in checking breast cancer in the Prestea Huni-Valley Municipality.

Her outfit, which has been in partnership with Golden Star Ladies Club in organising breast cancer screening annually in the operational areas of Golden Star, she says, is ready to assist them in anything in connection with health.

Mrs. Wiafe said the mining company has taken a good step and other mining companies must take cue.

The Prestea Huni-Valley Municipal Director of Health, Emmanuel Kofi Tamakloe assured the company that, the facility will be well maintained and used for its purpose.

The theme for the occasion was, “Ladies have you checked your breast recently for lumps”

The facility was built and furnished at a cost of $15,000.

Img-20180329-wa0029

Img-20180329-wa0011