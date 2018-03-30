Ethiopian Airlines Unveils Three New Destinations In DRC

Ethiopian Airlines, the largest Aviation Group in Africa and SKYTRAX certified Four Star Global Airline, has launched three new flights to Kisangani and Mbuji Mayi in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and Nosy-Be in Madagascar on March 27.

A statement issued in Accra by Mrs Aniley Eshetu, Assistant Manager Corporate Communications, Ethiopian Airlines, said the launch of the flights was announced by Group CEO of Ethiopian Airlines, Mr. Tewolde GebreMariam, at an inaugural ceremony attended by Professor Alain Tehindrazanarivelo, Ambassador of the Republic of Madagascar, Mr Victor Mwania, First Secretary of the Democratic Republic of Congo and other invited dignitaries.

Mr GebreMariam, said: 'We are very happy and proud to be a very strong instrument in connecting Africa in line with our motto of the last 70 years - Bringing Africa together and closer to the rest of the world.'

He said when the company opened these three destinations, 'we may look at only the direct services we are going to operate between Addis and these destinations.

'But what is more important and may not be visible is that we are connecting these destinations with more than 100 destinations all over the world.'

He said Kisangani and Mbuji Mayi would be two additional points to the already three points the Airline fly in the DRC; so 'we are now flying to Kinshasa, Goma, Mbuji Mayi, Kisangani and Lubumbashi'.

'The beautiful island of Nosy-Be is a popular tourist destination for Europeans, and since we announced that we are going to connect it with our network in a direct service, the Madagascar Embassy in Addis has been overwhelmed by visa requests.

'This shows that the trend is changing; nowadays Africans are visiting African friends for tourism, which is very encouraging development,' he added.

With the launch of the new flights, Ethiopian now serves 58 destinations in Africa and more than 100 destinations globally, solidifying its stature as a veteran Pan- African airline with the largest number of destinations in the continent.