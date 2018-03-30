Mahama’s Publicity Stunt Disgusts Me

When he occupied the former Flagstaff House (still Jubilee House, to be certain) as substantive President and Commander-in-Chief of the Ghana Armed Forces, Mr. John Dramani Mahama made himself notorious and politically unattractive by saying that the very Ghanaian voters who had offered him their electoral mandate had absolutely no right to criticize his job performance because, except for former Presidents John Agyekum-Kufuor and Jerry John Rawlings, no other Ghanaian or groups of Ghanaians had ever experienced what it meant and/or took to become President of the Democratic Republic of Ghana. Well, dear readers, a year after he was fittingly given the boot by the Ghanaian voter, the former Rawlings’ Communications Minister continues to exhibit his crass streak of arrogance.

Since the Enhanced Military and Security Cooperation Agreement (EMSCA) was signed between Ghana and the United States, provoking widespread indignation in its wake, largely among the members of the political opposition, and the devious staging of protest demonstrations, Mr. Mahama has kept mum on the issue, although it was the leaders of the now-main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), led by former President Jerry John Rawlings, who, as far back as 1998, signed a Military Cooperation Agreement with the erstwhile Clinton Administration. Since the third and latest EMSCA pact was signed on March 23, or thereabouts, Chairman Rawlings has hypocritically emerged out of the proverbial woodwork to bitterly complain that foreigners have come to inordinately dominate the country’s business community and industry; and that the addition of more American soldiers on the ground, in Ghana, was way over and above the comfort level of Ghanaian citizens.

What the consistently pontifical and self-righteous Mr. Rawlings conveniently failed to let on is the fact that it was under his watch when the Small-Scale Mining Act was signed into law, which gradually resulted in the influx of excavator-wielding Chinese, and other Eastern-European, miners into the country, which aggravated an otherwise reasonably well-contained small-scale mining industry into the predatory and environmentally destructive Galamsey Industry, which has left at least 60-percent of the country’s waterbodies undrinkable and unusable for general human consumption. Indeed, but for the radical intervention of the Akufo-Addo-led government of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), just within the past year, that appears to be fast on the road to having the bulk of our nation’s waterbodies restored to potable and near-pristine levels, Ghana would have already become a net importer of drinking water and, indeed, consumable water in general.

That Mr. Rawlings has yet to muster the courage to let Ghanaians know that he is the prime culprit of most of their environment-oriented woes and miseries, ought to incontestably inform Ghanaians that he is a leader who witheringly lacks the courage of his convictions, let alone any serious talk of “Probity, Accountability, Transparency and Justice.” Fast-forward to the year 2015, and the cameral or secret signing of another EMSCA pact with the United States by the Mahama-led government of the National Democratic Congress, and the abject hypocrisy of the leaders of the NDC could not become even more damning. You see, under his thoroughgoing corrupt watch, President Mahama did not even have the courage and decency to have his Defense Minister initial the EMSCA pact with the United States for the Ghanaian side of the agreement. Instead, he had his Foreign Minister sign the deal, and then to only have Ghana’s copy of EMSCA ripped up and shoved into the shredder.

It would take the query of a visibly shaken and scandalized Mr. Dominic Nitiwul, the Akufo-Addo Defense Minister, before the Americans would produce an exact copy of the 2015 EMSCA pact bearing the signature of Ms. Tetteh and that of Gen. James Vechery, for the American side. Needless to say, were he a responsible leader and not the pathological liar and scofflaw that he has established his notoriety for, the former President would be prepping himself for the certain possibility of being charged with high treason. Instead, Mr. Mahama, the former NDC’s MP for Gonja-West, in the Northern Region, has elected to play possum even as his followers and associates are deliberately misled into thinking and believing that, somehow, it is the government of the Akufo-Addo-led New Patriotic Party that has conspired and/or colluded with the Americans to undermine Ghana’s Sovereignty.

In a characteristically crass display of his trademark of brazen opportunism, we are told that scarcely 24 hours after the arrest of Mr. Koku Anyidoho, for seditious incitement to hatred, the former President, just returned from Sierra Leone, where he had flown to monitor that country’s general election, would rush from his comfortable first-class seat from the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) to have a cheap and tawdry photo-op, at the Accra headquarters of the Bureau of National Investigations (BNI), with the Akufo-Addo-hating and Agyekum-Kufuor-reviling Deputy General-Secretary of the NDC, in custody for attempting to turn his party’s supporters and sympathizers against the democratically elected and fast- and progressively performing Akufo-Addo-led government of the New Patriotic Party. Is Mr. Mahama telling Ghanaians that Kofi Anyidoho has an inalienable constitutional right to forcibly overthrow the democratically elected Akufo-Addo government? Talk of abject and shameless desperation!

*Visit my blog at: kwameokoampaahoofe.wordpress.com Ghanaffairs