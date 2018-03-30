Akufo-Addo's Easter Message To Ghanaians

President Akufo Addo has urged Ghanaians to be hopeful of the country's future as it works to move the country from aid dependence.

Delivering his Easter message to Ghanaians on Thursday, the President said Ghana had enough resources to ensure its own development.

According to him, the government has so far worked to harness the resources available to the country to resolve some of its key challenges.

He indicated that the government had plans to ensure that the country's economy was boosted to enable it compete favourably in the global market.

“We are looking past commodities to position our country in the global market. We've determined to flee our people from the mindset of dependence aid, charity and handouts,” he said.

President Akufo-Addo, who has on various national and international platforms emphasized his belief that Ghana, like many other African countries, is endowed with enormous resources to guarantee its growth, said that a government under him is “bent on mobilizing Ghana's own considerable resources to resolve Ghana's problems.”

“We are building a Ghana beyond aid. Let us celebrate Easter as a real source of hope that there is a brighter future ahead of us. Let us use this Easter celebration to renew and strengthen our faith in God and be confident that with God's guidance we can transform our nation and use all the blessings that the Almighty has bestowed on us to bring progress and prosperity to all our people. I wish all Ghanaians a happy Easter” he said.

By: Jonas Nyabor/citifmonline.com/Ghana

