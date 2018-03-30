Is Anything Black Cursed As Ebony’s Black Coffin Generates Hullaballoo?

I am beginning to become very skeptical about the valuableness of anything black, including the black race. My opinion is informed by many things with the last straw that broke the camel’s back being the needless hullaballoo about the black casket in which the late Ebony Reigns was buried.

As usual with the Ghanaian and their infatuation with gossips and engagements in unnecessary issues that do not put food on their table but rather incur them problems and the wrath of God, many are those questioning why the late dancehall artiste Ebony Reigns be sent home to her Maker in a black coffin? Would people have raised questions were she buried in a white, yellow, blue or any other casket other than black?

If black people, especially Ghanaians, should question the colour of the coffin for any known or unknown reasons, then it presupposes that the colour black is evil, devilish, inferior and unbefitting. No wonder that black is associated with many bad things in the world. We say black market, denoting something bad. We hear of black magic, black Friday; Black roses which are symbols for many of the darker aspects of the universe, including death, mourning, evil, witchcraft and revenge. Black is darkness and most vices are committed under the cover of darkness. The Devil, although once the most handsome angel with golden voice until his fall from grace to grass has since his demotion and rejection been depicted in black colour unlike the other angels.

Black people are disrespected and are seen as inferior in the eyes of our white contemporaries. Should we not respect ourselves by trusting our black colour as the noises over Ebony’s black casket seem to indicate, then we should not accuse the Whites for being racist towards black people and looking down on us. If we are not proud of our black colour and being, but prefer to bleach our skins to look whiter than the white, then where lies our intelligence? Are we not undermining ourselves by the evil ways that we reason hence the derogatory saying black mentality?

Once you hear about the mention of black mentality, then something bad is being said or is intended. Why are most black people, especially black Africans and Ghanaians are very often overflowing with evil?

No wonder the Pop King Michael Jackson is alleged to have once said he was sorry to have been born black. This was when he was invited by I think President Ronald Reagan and he was not given a standing ovation which he thought they would have were he a Whiteman of such popularity and fame that he commanded by then.

The black person, especially the Ghanaian, always seeks the downfall of their friends or their own siblings to become the only powerful person in the family to command obeisance while all the rest become nobodies before him or her. What a stupid black mentality!

When you enter into any deal with your fellow black Ghanaian, he/she may try to cheat you by employing some silly tricks which in their mind’s eye, make them feel smarter or more intelligent.

Finally, let it be known to all black Ghanaians that it is not by the colour of the coffin one is buried in that will send the person to heaven or to hell but by your actions and attitudes towards your fellow human beings and God. If you are a corrupt politician and get buried in a white coffin when dead, the colour of the coffin will neither deliver the key to heaven to you nor will it open the gates of hell to you. Subsequently, stop condemning the grieving father of Ebony for having chosen a black casket for her deceased daughter. The colour is nothing. Inferior black people must start appreciating their colour and reforming their bad attitudes and corrupt practices than talking about the colour of a casket in which one is interred.

Whether it is a black coffin or not, it is irrelevant. What is relevant is the deceased person has been buried in a decent coffin, period. After death, all that great expenditures we incur showing our affluence are all vanity.

I hope black people will start to respect their colour and behave responsibly as rational human beings and stop their petty foolishness.

Rockson Adofo