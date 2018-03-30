Don't Bill WASSCE Candidates Full Term Fees

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has instructed heads of Senior High Schools (SHS) to waive some fees on final year students when schools reopen for the third term of the academic year.

The GES notes that the final year students will spend approximately seven weeks instead of the normal 14 weeks in a term in school, before they sit for the West Africa Senior Secondary Certificate Examination (WASSCE) which begins on June 1, 2018.

It is, therefore, only fair for the schools to charge the final year students half of the full term’s fees because they will spend only half of the full term in school, a memo to regional directors signed by Director-General, Prof. Kwasi Opku-Amankwa, says.

The circular, dated Thursday, March 29, however, has given the go-ahead for heads of schools that have made arrangements to keep the final year students in school throughout the holiday period as well as those who plan to reopen earlier than the reopening date of April 16, to adjust the fees to reflect the number of weeks students will be spending in school.

