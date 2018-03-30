Takoradi; Fashion Designer Stabs Himself To Death At Effiakuma Newsite

Young man, 38 has stabbed himself to death at New Site, near TTU under very bizarre circumstances over what is suspected to be jilting by the girlfriend

The body of the victim, Kwame Ntiako Aboagye has been deposited at the Effia Nkwanta Morgue

Georgina Sagoe, a fruit seller who narrated the incident to Skyy Power Fm's Nhyiraba Paa Kwesi Simpson says she was selling in the afternoon on Thursday, March 29, 2018 around 3pm when the man approached her and asked for a knife to do something

Miss Sagoe tells Papa Kwesi Simpson that, she thought the deceased was a driver who wanted to use the knife for some work on his vehicle

She laments further all she realised was the man has picked the knife she uses to sell and started stabbing himself repeatedly with it amidst the shout of 'what I have bumped into this after is very shocking'

Onlookers chased him but he bolted to into the bush at the Takoradi Technical University Park where he continued the stabbing

He was finally rushed to the Effia Nkwanta Regional Hospital where he was pronounced dead shortly on arrival

His Mobile Phone, SSNIT ID CARD and wallet which was handed over to me at the scene contains an amount of ₵401.50