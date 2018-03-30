Talkative Anyidoho Bailed After 48hrs In Jail: How did the ‘OW’L Get Prowled And Caged By The Prey?

I’m all ears -tell me, how did that happen was he talking too much?

I-n-c-r-e-d-i-b-l-e! Kokuvi you must be a clairvoyant. Exactly, so...It was his loose-lip. What do the Yankees say? They say ‘loose lips sink ships.’ But I say they can destabilise political stability, cause anarchy and even ruin nations, if proactive measures aren’t taken to nip them in the bud. It’s an American English idiom meaning beware of unguarded talk. The expressionoriginated on propaganda posters during World War II.

I really don’t know if Koku had taken something.

What do you mean something like what? Problem is,I can’t think of any substance right now. Could it be something like weed or marijuana? Well, it could be… but I can’t bet on that. Mind you, not everyone does well on that International Herb.

Grave effects while under influence of cannabis include—euphoria and anxiety. Some people go bonkers and loopy when they smoke it, others go soberwhen they ingest it and some run their mouths as though they’ve verbal diarrhea. Indeed, the way Koku ran his mouth like ‘Nikanika’ maize grinder or corn mill machine that day, I knew he was inviting trouble. It was a matter of time. And how quickly did time catch up on him.

The parliament (a group of owls), I learned, had cautioned him to be careful about his loose talks. But he wouldn’t budge. On Tuesday 27 March 2018 plain clothes personnel of the Criminal Investigation Department Police(CID) from the Police Headquarters in Accra arrested Mr. Koku Anyidoho deputy-general secretary for the opposition NDC at the International Press Centre for treasonable comments. The arrest followed a treasonable comment he‘d made on a local radio station, Happy FM in Accra a day prior.

Koku reportedly said the history of Akufo-Addo’s father’s overthrow in a coup d’état will repeat itself.

“On January 13, 1972 a certain Col. Ignatius Kutu Acheampong led a movement that removed the Progress Party from power. Busia was the Prime Minister and Akufo-Addo’s father was a ceremonial president. Somebody should tell Nana Akufo-Addo that history has a very interesting way of repeating itself.” Koku said.

“There’ll be a civil revolt. There’ll be a people’s movement. During President John Mahama’s tenure didn’t we receive similar threats from the likes of Let My Vote Count and OccupyGhana.There’ll be a civilian coup d’état; there’ll be a social revolution and the movement is starting on Wednesday. He [Akufo-Addo] will be fed up at the Presidency.”

The security operatives proceeded to conduct a search of his house while he was been caged for that treasonable statement.

That’s a big word! Would you say it again and what’s the meaning? TREASONABLE!

Which one do you want to know first? Is it the meaning of the word or what Koku said when he faced the micro phones at Happy FM? Remember what I said about the micro pones? They can be dangerous and lethal.

You’ve already told me about what he said, so tell me what’s deemed treasonable.

“Wo’asomu ye wod3 papaapa.’ … Treason (a noun) is the crime of betraying one’s country, especially by attempting to kill the sovereign or overthrow the government. So treasonable (an adjective) is an act or a crime considered to be treason. How is treason punished?

Okay, for example in the United States: “whoever, owing to the United States, levies war against them or adheres to their enemies, giving them aid and comfort within the United States or elsewhere is guilty of treason and shall suffer death, or shall be imprisoned not less than five years and fined under this title but not less than US$10.000..”

Treason is also punishable by death in Ghana. In section 180 of Ghana’s Criminal code (1) whoever commits treason shall be liable to suffer death. The offender a citizen of Ghana must be tried and punished for an offence I must point out that treason offence under military regimes is swift by firing squad.

The Bail

Koku has been bailed but he’s not out of the hook yet. He told the media in Ghana, he wasn’t manhandledby the security operatives. He also described his experience at the jail or detention as ‘excellent’ and ‘exciting’.

“As deputy general secretary of the party, I didn’t doubt the fact that we had the support base and we believe in comradeship and camaraderie, and what happened in the last two days has been excellent, exciting. I wasn’t man handled it was an excellent and exciting experience.”

Koku, I’m glad to see you regain your freedom of movement. And I hope and pray that henceforth, you’ll be mindful and filter whatever statement that proceeds out of your mouth. I’ve got a big funnel, I can loan it out, if you want. And note my brother, freedom of speech doesn’t mean freedom of breach just be aware of that Koku. To all those that are clutching the straw---and making the argument that Kennedy Agyepong, once made similar statement and Sammy Awuku also made some treasonable comments , please leave the straw alone. That which is wrong is wrong. Let’s condemn that which is condemnable rather than politicise them as usual.

Ghana-US military Cooperation

I think this is probably what caused Koku to spit fire at the studios. I saw a sea of red on the streets of Accra. Many Ghanaians had taken to the streets they weren’t happy about the defence cooperation agreement (DCA) between Ghana and the United States. The demonstration was spearheaded by the opposition NDC. The party holds the view that the Americans are going to build a military base. But government says the agreement does not allow the US to build a military base in Ghana.

Base or no base, does the government of Ghana knowwhen the US will leave? Would it be in the next 20-50 year?That said I must commend the current administration for at least making the deal known to the public. It was laid at the Parliament. After all it wasn’t shrouded in secrecy as the previous government did. But both parties failed the crucial test.

The fact that NDC signed the previous agreements shouldn’t warrant the NPP to re do it. If indeed it wasn’t a good deal. It’s understood the US government was making the request based on earlier memoranda signed in February 1998 and April 2015 which were binding on the two countries.

As a nation we’d had deals like STX, AMERI, and GITMO and the rest that stunk like bombardier bee. So I think those red marks must serve as guiding principles, ensuring that due diligence is always pursued and the right thing is always done. The nation’s interest must be the topmost priority and not parties and individuals.

So we k now the Americans are investing US$ 20 million in this military. How much did they give the previous NDC-government? Was it US$20, 40, 50 million, for the two agreements?

Jubilee House

For nine years it carried the name Flagstaff House until Thursday 29 March 2018’. “There’s no record evidencing the renaming of the seat of the Presidency as Flagstaff House by His Excellency Professor John Evans Atta Mills.”

The impression is that perhaps Flagstaff House would have maintained its name if the presidency had found proof of change of name. So what was the previous administration doing? Didn’t they know they should have backed the name change with document?

”Jubilee House remains the first post-independence presidential palace to serve as the seat of the presidency of Ghana and maintained that the Flagstaff House will remain a monument within the Jubilee House for historical purpose,” a statement from the presidency said March 29 2018.