Don't Divert The Purpose Of Easter—Pastor Admonishes Youth

The District Pastor of Deeper Life Bible Church at Kanyasi in the Asutifi North District of the Brong Ahafo Region Pastor Gyemfi Annorhene has called on Ghanaians especially the Youth who would participate in this year’s Easter festivities to ensure a peaceful festival.

“On the occasion of Easter, which marks the death and resurrection of our Lord and Saviour, Jesus Christ? I will urge the youth not to divert the purpose of Easter celebration but to reflect on the important sacrifice Jesus Christ made for each of us on the Cross of Calvary. The resurrection of Jesus is the triumphant victory for every Christian” Pastor Gyemfi admonished.

Pastor Gyemfi speaking to the media ahead of their District Easter Convention slated on Thursday 29th March noted Most Ghanaians especially the Youth has over some time now turned the season (Easter) to Ungodly occasions.

“It’s very sad Youth have now turned Easter to Prostitution, Smoking, and Fighting among other Ungodly acts. It must stop now, it is against Christianity," he bemoaned.

Adding that the youth should be discipline and dress decently to ensure a joyful festivity.

Section of Christians who believes Jesus Christ is the son of God who died and Indeed resurrected after his death to save Christians from their sin's observe this festive season (Easter) in remembrance of his death and resurrection.

The Deeper Life Bible Church has since it existing been commemorating the occasion annually but it District Pastor at Kanyasi in the Asutifi North District of the Brong Ahafo Region Pastor Gyemfi Annorhene believes most Ghanaians especially the Youth has diverted the purpose of Easter hence the call.

Mr Samuel Owusu who is the Youth Coordinator of the program scheduled Thursday 29th March 2018 at Kanyasi No. 2 believes that though the Youth have overturned the purpose of the Easter celebration yet they can be corrected with effective teachings and monitoring.