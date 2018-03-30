Ghanaian Voters Should Not Allow NDC To Play Ping-Pong With The Name Of Our Presidential Palace

That the Rawlings-founded National Democratic Congress (NDC) has established its notoriety as a destabilizing force in Ghanaian political culture, ought to send some chills down the spine of all democracy- and peace-loving Ghanaians. In the main, this column regards the ping-pong or pointless table-tennis-like game which the leaders of the country’s main opposition National Democratic Congress have decided to play with the naming of our Presidential Palace or seat of government of the Democratic Republic of Ghana (See “NDC Responds to Renaming of Flagstaff House” PrimeNewsGhana.com / Ghanaweb.com 3/29/18). It may be recalled that former President John Agyekum-Kufuor, in the leadup to Ghana’s 50th Independence Anniversary from British colonial rule, decided to have a new multipurpose and much bigger edifice constructed adjacent to the old Flagstaff House which had been the residence of Ghana’s first President, Mr. Kwame Nkrumah (See “Government Explains Flagstaff House Name Change” Citifmonline.com / Ghanaweb.com 3/29/18).

That was some 11 years ago, in 2007. Naturally, the much bigger and multipurpose palace was named in commemoration of the aforesaid milestone. We must also underscore the fact that at the time, NDC leaders like Presidents John Evans Atta-Mills, late, and John Dramani Mahama had mordantly castigated this reconstruction project as profligate and profane. Then-Candidate Atta-Mills even went to the extent of characterizing the newly built Presidential Palace as at best only worthy to be used as a chicken coop. Surprisingly, following the death of President Atta-Mills on July 24, 2012, the leaders of the NDC, either out of clinical lunacy, sheer chutzpah or downright impudence, decided to convert a part of the courtyard into a burial ground for their deceased idol and hero.

Now, most Ghanaians may have so soon forgotten this but for the timely intervention of the extant US Ambassador to Ghana, a civil war may very well have erupted in the country, as the NDC’s operatives, recently voted into power and into the newly constructed and Kufuor-named Jubilee House, adamantly refused to back down. You see, those of us who have studiously followed the activities of the leaders of the National Democratic Congress, are fully aware of the fact that these self-proclaimed leftist leaders are much, much less of nation-builders than pathological and narcissisticnamers and renamers of projects and monuments that have either been constructed or established by their main rivals and ideological and political opponents of the New Patriotic Party.

You see, former President John Agyekum-Kufuor did not simply rebuild and rename the old British colonially designated Flagstaff House, which, by the way, was the official residence of the Commander of the West African Frontier Forces (WAFF). Rather, he constructed from scratch the Akan Royal Stool-looking architectural façade because he wanted Ghanaians to be healthily and psychologically weaned from their erstwhile European imperialist overlords. It is also worth noting the fact that during the 20-odd years that Chairman Jerry John Rawlings dominated Ghana’s political landscape, he had fully occupied the old Danish-built slave castle or fort at Osu-Accra, historically known as the Christiansborg Castle. President Nkrumah had expropriated the official residence of the Chief of the Defense Staff of the newly independent Ghana Armed Forces, because legend has it that he found the building to be more majestic, spacious, comfortable and strategically located.

For whatever reasons, perhaps out of morbid fear or aversion for the deposed President Nkrumah, the leaders who came after Ghana’s first postcolonial leader decided to reoccupy the old Danish slave castle. Now that the masterful legal mythmaker and genius practitioner President, Nana Addo DankwaAkufo-Addo, has appropriated the requisite statutory articles and acts to permanently institutionalize the name of Jubilee House, a privileged opportunity that an implacably vindictive and inexorably prosecutorial President John Evans Atta-Mills had fortunately either missed or failed altogether to utilize, it is hoped that the party-headquarters operatives of the National Democratic Congress would have been jolted out of their fitful ideological lunacy into facing the stark reality of the country which we both appear to be doomed to share in perpetuity.

*Visit my blog at: kwameokoampaahoofe.wordpress.com Ghanaffairs