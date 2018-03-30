Would The Idiot-Of-Irmo Lecture Akufo-Addo On Democratic Tolerance?

I did not expect much more than to “hear,” actually read, the infamous Idiot-of-Irmo serve up his characteristic dish of slander and defamatory slime and tirade against President Addo DankwaAkufo-Addo, in the wake of the recent arrest of Mr. Koku Anyidoho, the Awoonor-Rawlings-Tsikata clansman, who decided to recklessly and seditiously incite the supporters and sympathizers of the country’s main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) against both the person of the President and the entire establishment of the ruling New Patriotic Party. What Mr. Anyidoho has been accused of doing is akin to the proverbial senseless screaming of “Fire!” at an American movie theater. It is legally punishable by an immutable minimum of jail sentence. But the Idiot-of-Irmo, South Carolina, would have Ghanaians believe that the arrest of Mr. Anyidoho signals the fact that Ghanaian democracy may not be as secure as the critic and his ilk think and believe it is (See “Tolerance and Our Democracy” Modernghana.com 3/29/18).

Let this SOB, who is believed to be residing somewhere in the Carolinas (Since he was let off the hook for renting out his medical-practice license to a fellow Ghanaian countryman, the Idiot has stopped using datelines in the torrents of anti-Akufo-Addo articles that he has been producing) look Ghanaians straight in the eye and tell us whether he preaches the sort of tolerance that he would rather have the leaders of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) practice to the level and/or extent of foolery. You see, we are talking about a self-proclaimed ethnic Fante who decided to “naturalize” as an Asante so that he could help the NPP’s internaldetractors and long-shot rivals of then-Candidate Akufo-Addo battle the latter in perpetuity,in order to ensure that no Ghanaian citizen of Akyem descent or heritage ever became President of the Democratic Republic of Ghana.

For the congenital Idiot-of-Irmo, it has always been a simple matter of anybody else but Nana Akufo-Addo. He may want to compare notes with the likes of Messrs. Kweku Baako and Abdul Rahman Haruna-Atta, for a couple of ready examples, by asking them just what it took for former President Jerry John Rawlings to have journalists or media operatives critical of his “democratically elected” government of the National Democratic Congress arrested and indefinitely detained by our national security agents between January 1992 and January 2001. The fact of the matter is that even long before Mr. Anyidoho was arrested for his virulent incitement of hatred against the person of Nana Akufo-Addo, and his call for a “social revolution” and a “civilian coup d’état” against the duly elected New Patriotic Party, the Idiot-of-Irmo, who once called yours truly “a bona fide certified Charter Member of the Akyem-Mafia,” had also described then-Candidate Akufo-Addo as the most violent of all Presidential Candidates in the country.

And so it comes as rather amusing to me that the Idiot-of-Irmo (IOI) would pretend to be condemnatory of Mr. Anyidoho. To be certain, none of us Akyem-Mafia Capos and Foot-Soldiers would be the least bit flabbergasted to learn that, indeed, it was this self-elected mortal enemy of President Akufo-Addo, a man whose family members, friends and relatives were the direct targets of the Rawlings-Tsikata Death-Squads, was actually the author who conveniently selected the parts of the quixotically amnesiac version of postcolonial Ghanaian history that Mr. Anyidoho chose for his taunts at Ghana’s former Attorney-General and Minister of Justice. Indeed, his unconscionable comparison of the arrest of Mr. Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, some 10 years ago, for defensively calling on Ghana’s Akan ethnic majority populace to vigorously defend itself against the Greater-Accra NDC goon-squad, led by Messrs. NiiLanteVanderpuye and Ade Coker, who had sworn to disenfranchise Akan residents of Accra, to the arrest of Mr. Anyidoho for threatening the life of Nana Akufo-Addo, ought to clearly inform all levelheaded and peace-loving Ghanaian citizens that the Idiot-of-Irmo will never be able to wean himself from his implacable hatred of PresidentAkufo-Addo.

Not that it matters, anyhow; I mean, the unmistakably mischievous call by the IOI for Mr. Anyidoho to be held up as a paragon of the imperative necessity to applaud anybody who calls for the blood of any of us bona fide Charter Members of the Akyem-Mafia, is telling enough of precisely what the IOI means when he talks about “Democratic Tolerance.” That the IOI is an epic failure and a loser cannot be gainsaid. But, of course, this fact of itself would not deter the law-and-order guided Akufo-Addo Administration from being studiously determined that the Rwandan Genocide, and other such atrocities that have occurred in other parts of the African continent, and around the globe, do not regressively and savagely get repeated in Ghana. At least not under the enlightened watch of our current government.

*Visit my blog at: kwameokoampaahoofe.wordpress.com Ghanaffairs