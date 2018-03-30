Nkroful Agricultural Senior High School  secures 1.2 million dollar Assembly Hall

The Nkroful Agriculture Senior High School (NASS) in the Ellembelle District of the Western Region has secured an ultramodern Assembly Hall, with over one thousand sitting capacity worth 1.2 million dollars.

The glittering Assembly Hall with all the necessary facilities, built through the instrumentality of an old student Emmanuel Armah Kofi Buah, would facilitate social and academic activities in the school.

It was commissioned on Tuesday 27th March 2018 by the District Chief Executive (DCE) for Ellembelle Kwasi Bonzo with the assistance of Awulae Attiburkusu (III) an old student and former Vice President of the National House of Chiefs, Egbert Faibille, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Petroleum Commission and Emmanuel Armah Kofi Buah, Member of Parliament for Ellembelle.

Addressing students and staff of the school before the commissioning of the facility, the District Chief Executive Kwasi Bonzo said the Assembly Hall would provide adequate space for social activities in terms of gathering of students to improve teaching and learning in the school.

He commended Armah Kofi Buah, as the representative of the people for lobbying Yinson Productions, an oil and gas company to provide the financial muscle thus 1.2 million dollars required to shoulder the project.

He appealed to present students in the school never to turn their back at their alma mater after graduating knowing how significant their individual contributions can make in the life of the school.

He therefore tasked the students to emulate the shining example of the former Minister for Petroleum who left the school many years a go, and returned with the magnificent project.

Awulae Attiburkusu, Paramount Chief of Lower Axim in the Nzema East Municipality, who chaired the function eulogized the MP for demonstrating an amplifying commitment to the development of his constituency and Nzemaland in general.

As an old student of the school himself, he said he would stand on behalf of past and present students to thank Yinson Productions, and the Lawmaker for actualizing the dream of the school to have an ultramodern Assembly Hall, with multipurpose functions capable of assisting the school's activities.

The Chief Executive Officer of Petroleum Commission, Egbert Faibille in an address, pointed out that sustainable development in the oil and gas industry would hinge on the strength of the relationship companies would build with local communities, therefore he called for closer ties between the two to make the industry vibrant.

He catalogued a number of interventions engineered by government to proactively curtail looming challenges likely to hamper progress of the promising industry.

These interventions he said include, an introduction of capacity building programmes for local players in the industry, vocational, technical and skills training of manpower for the industry, connecting relevant institutions to opportunities in the industry, and closing the yawning gap between the industry and educational institutions in the country.

Speaking at the function, an elated Emmanuel Armah Kofi Buah, who received thunderous applause from the gathering following positive comments from all speakers, said he was humbled by the open commendations.

He promised to remain a humble servant for the people of Ellembelle and assured his constituents of his determination to continue to make meaningful contributions to the development of education in the constituency.

For him, education would remain the displaying yardstick to measure how effective the Ellembelle District would be able to churn out quality human resources capable of assisting nation building.

Source: Zambaga Rufai Saminu

