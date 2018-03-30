Kofi Osei-Ameyaw wishes Akufo-Addo happy birthday and long live

The Director-General of the National Lottery Authority (NLA), Mr. Kofi Osei-Ameyaw has wished President Akufo-Addo a happy birthday and long live.

Nana Akufo-Addo who turned 74 yesterday Thursday, March 29, 2018, was born in Swalaba, Accra. He was brought up in Ga Maamli (Accra Central) in the Nima area of Accra.

He first run for president in 2008 as flagbearer of the NPP but was beaten by the late Prof John Evans Atta Mills.

His second attempt in 2012 was also unsuccessful. He was beaten by ex President John Mahama.

He was chosen as the NPP's candidate for a third time in the 2016 elections and defeated incumbent John Mahama in the first round (winning 53.85% of the votes) which was an unprecedented defeat and the first time in the history of Ghana.

In a well-wished message copied to ModernGhana.com, Mr. Osei-Ameyaw said, "Happy Birthday President Akufo-Addo and, surely Ghanaians will crown your efforts with Victory 2020".

Below is the full statement

The Director-General of the National Lottery Authority(NLA), Hon. Kofi Osei-Ameyaw would like to take the advantage of this opportunity to wish the President of the Republic of Ghana, H.E. Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo Happy Birthday.

It is my humble prayer that the Almighty God shall grant President Akufo-Addo longlife, good health, unlimited grace, mercy, Godly wisdom, divine protection, success, favour and Victory 2020.

I would like to assure Mr. President that the Management of NLA under my leadership will work very hard to execute policies and programmes in line with the Ghana Beyond Aid agenda.

Happy Birthday President Akufo-Addo and, surely Ghanaians will crown your efforts with Victory 2020.

God richly bless you Mr. President.

