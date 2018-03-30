Deputy National Women Organizer cautions aspirants ahead of polls

Deputy National Women's Organizer of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) Hajia Saudatu Saeed has cautioned aspirants vying for various positions in the party to apply decorum in their campaign ahead of the Regional elections next month.

"All aspirants vying for various positions ought to go by the rules and regulations set. They must conduct themselves with decorum as we head to the internal polls" she said

The party has started vetting of candidates and working on balloting for positions pending the main elections slated for 21-24 of April 2018

Consequently, the Women Organizer said relationship between delegates and aspirants through out the process must improve after the internal elections and not destroyed.

"In fact we need each other after the elections, that is why we must not create anxiety and animosity. We are together when we are united"

Speaking in an interview, Hajia Saudatu said the party would need all members on board during the 20-20 elections, therefore any attempt by any individual or group to undermine each other during the process of the Regional elections could end up jeopardizing the bond existing among members.

She explained that harmony and tranquillity informed the decision of leadership to serve notice that they would penalize members who would tamper with the existing peace in the party before, during and after the elections.

She expressed satisfaction about the interest shown in the regional elections. "At least 43 candidates picked the nomination forms in Western Region to contest for various positions at the regional level in the party" she revealed.

She said many party members who wish to serve at any level ought to come forward and not sit on the fence.

Hajia Saudatu who served as Constituency Women Organizer for Takoradi Constituency before her elevation to the national level said the committee presiding over the regional elections, which she chairs would do a clean job to guarantee incident free after the elections.

She asked for maximum cooperation from aspirants and their supporters before, during and after the polls.

"Unity is very important in the party and so all aspirants must endeavour to champion that in the collective interest of all members"

Source: Daniel Kaku