As Christians Mark Easter

Easter is a festival celebrated every year by millions of Christians across the globe as well as majority of Ghanaians who are also Christians.

Christians, as a result of their honour for the death, burial and resurrection of Christ Jesus, whom they believe is their Lord and Saviour would not miss it for anything. It is marked from Friday, through to Sunday.

The Friday is known as 'Good Friday,' followed by the 'Holy Saturday' and the Resurrection Sunday.

The word 'Easter' comes from two old pagan spring festivals. The old European pagan festival of 'Ostara' that celebrated new life and Arabian Sun festival of 'Ishtar'. The early Christians took over the festivals and turned the pagan festivals of new life to mean the new life that Jesus gave the world when he rose from the dead.

Unlike Christmas, when Jesus's birth is celebrated (although we don't know what time of year Jesus was born!), Easter is celebrated around the same time of year that he was killed. This is because Jesus died at the time of the Jewish Passover festival.

The Passover festival dates from about 4,000 years ago when Jewish people remember that God saved them from slavery in Egypt. Jesus was a Jew and so celebrated the Passover. Passover takes place in the first month of the Jewish New Year (14-15 of the month of Nisan). The Jewish calendar follows the cycle of the moon, so the date changes a bit every year.

The first Jewish Christians added Easter celebrations to the Passover festival and because Jesus rose from the dead on a Sunday, so Easter Day became the first Sunday after Passover.

Over here in Ghana, whilst some mark it with church activities, others observe it by going to the beaches, travelling from all over the country to Kwahu of the Eastern region to take part in events such as paragliding, sports competition, among others.