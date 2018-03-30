Parents Encouraged To Use Other Means Of Discipline

Accra, March 29, GNA - Madam Otiko Afisah Djaba, the Minster for Gender, Children and Social Protection (MoGCSP), has advised parents to use communication in disciplining their children, rather than beating or torturing them.

They could also use other forms of punishment such as denying them of certain privileges, that, she said, would help bring the children on the right track and not make them recalcitrant.

Madam Djaba gave the advice on Thursday at the inauguration of a 13-member Domestic Violence (DV) Management Board.

The DV Secretariat established in April 2008, by an Act of Parliament was to drive the implementation of the Act and Coordinate all affairs and activities pertaining to domestic violence and other related purposes.

Personnel and facilities are provided for by the Ministry.

Some parents and guardians, she said, did not have enough time and patience for their wards, thus, they flare-up at the least provocation and handle the children with iron hands.

This at times put them on the wrong side of the law, as some of the beatings maim or result in the death of some victims.

The Minister asked the members to give their total commitment and loyalty to protect victims than perpetrators.

'Crime is a crime, so, the abused must have justice as the law takes its course when a report was made'.

She said there was the need to help bridge the gap between the number of cases reported and the prosecution in order not to allow perpetrators to run away from the law.

The victims, she explained would have to live with the stigma for life whilst the perpetrators would be set free and that was not the best.

'They should be swift and efficient in rescuing victims and called on all meaning Ghanaians to aid in sheltering rescued victims', she added.

The Gender Minister said the provision of shelters for those in the North should not be forgotten as they are mostly referred to the South.

The Board's mandate includes making recommendation for a National Plan of Action against domestic violence, monitor and report progress of the national plan of action through the Minister, advise the Minister on policy matters under the Act, propose and promote strategies to prevent and combat domestic violence, liaising with government agencies and organisations to promote the rehabilitation and reintegration of victims.

Help to increase the sensitisation of domestic violence through community fora and especially, recorded campaigns in local languages.

She suggested that the Acts, such as the Domestic Violence, Human Traffic and Children should be reviewed to suit current trends.

Madam Otiko encouraged the victims to report domestic violence to the police instead of taking them to traditional leaders some of whom would contribute to 'killing' the matter.

'You can report to the chiefs too, because they also have a role to play but they do not have the mandate of the law enforcing agents,' she added.

Madam Djaba urged the men to break the culture of silence in the society by reporting violence against them, adding that, the Ministry did not belong to only the women.

She appealed to the media to help sensitise the public on the effects of domestic violence.

The Board members are Mrs Patience Adumua Lartey, Fati Lili Soale, Rahilu Haruna, Divine Ayidzoe, Chief Superintendent Reverend Laurencia Wilhemina Akorli, and Mr Daniel Y. Nonah Gbeawu, Department of Social Welfare.

Mr Frank Wilson Bodza, Mrs Dede Bedu-Addo, Mr Akoto Ampaw, Lariba Abudu, Mrs Adwoa Adu Sarkodie, Afua Addotey, and Malonin Asibi.

They all swore the official oath and the oath of secrecy.

