Eastern Region: Maiden Eastern Star Awards, Expo Launched

The maiden Eastern Star Awards/Paramountcy Trade Expo was launched on Thursday, in the Eastern Region to recognise distinguished personalities who have excelled in their various fields of endeavour.

The event, which would come off from May 17- 20, 2018, is intended to celebrate the achievements of past and present individuals, businesses and corporate institutions, as well as the rich cultural diversity of the people and to attract investments to the region.

The trade exhibition would take place from May 17-18 at the Koforidua Jackson Park in the Eastern Region and 200 exhibitors are expected to showcase their products and services, while the awards-night would come off on May 19, at the Peduase Valley Resort, Aburi, to climax the celebration.

It is being organised by the Eastern Region House of Chiefs and the Centre for National Culture in collaboration with the Media General (TV3) and the Graphic Communications Group Limited (GCGL).

At the media launch of the programme at the Peduase Valley Resort, Aburi, Mr Humphrey Tetteh, the Event Coordinator, said the programme would provide a platform for entrepreneurs in the region to engage and network as well as create a database of the indigenous businesses.

He said the region had been endowed with many resources and would therefore utilise its human and natural resources to engender development, instead of depending on the central government.

Mr Ransford Tetteh, the Acting Managing Director of the GCGL, with the stool name, Nana Kwaku Dei I, Nkosuohene of Pakro, who chaired the function, said it was a good idea to recognise the contribution of people who had distinguished themselves.

He lauded the organisers for using the event to promote entrepreneurship, which was in line with the Government's industrialisation agenda of One-District, One-Factory initiative.

Mr Tetteh entreated the chiefs and other key stakeholders in the area to support the programme to succeed, saying; 'Let's persevere and sacrifice for now and make this expo successful, and if it becomes big within the next five years we'll all benefit from it'.

'Let us use the expo to identify young people who are very entrepreneurial and willing to do things on their own because looking for white-collar job nowadays is difficult, and so all of us must embrace it,' he stated.

Mr Tetteh urged the traditional leaders to support young entrepreneurs to succeed because that would inure to the benefit of the region and the country at large.

Daasebre Akuamoah Agyepong II, the Paramount Chief of Kwahu Traditional Area, who was represented by Nana Dr Okra-Baadu III, Gyasehene, Obo Kwahu, pledged his support to the programme and urged the traditional leaders in the region to stay united, in order to promote development of the area.

He suggested to the chiefs to use their lands as equity in investment opportunities that would come to the region so that the benefits would remain there.

Some prominent personalities from the region, through their representatives, also pledged their support, including Mr Paul Ansah, the Director-General of the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority, Mr Emmanuel Kofi Nti, the Commissioner-General of the Ghana Revenue Authority and Dr Kwakye Darfour, the Regional Minister, among others.

The organisers unveiled a website www.easternstarawards.org for more information on the various awards categories and activities lined up for the event.

A 10-member Organising Committee was out-doored to ensure the successful planning and organisation of the event.