Curfew Imposed On 4 Towns Renewed

The Ministry of the Interior has renewed the curfew hours imposed on four towns in three regions of the country.

They are Kpatinga and its environs, from 1200 midnight to 0400 hours and Bimbilla Township from 1800 hours to 0600 hours, both effective Friday, March 30, 2018 of the Northern Region.

The rest are; Alavanyo and Nkonya townships in the Volta Region from 1800 hours to 0600 hours, effective Sunday, April 1, 2018.

A statement signed by Mr Ambrose Dery, the Sector Minister and copied to the Ghana News Agency on Thursday said the renewal of the curfew was upon the advice of the Regional Security Councils and by Executive Instrument.

It said the ban on carrying arms, ammunition or any offensive weapon was still in force and that any person found with arms or ammunition would be arrested and prosecuted.

The statement urged the people to exercise restraint in the face of the challenges confronting them and to use the established mechanisms for the resolution of all their conflicts and disputes.

GNA