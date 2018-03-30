65-Year-Old Farmer Lynched At Frimponkrom

Irate youth in Frimpongkorm, a border town, near Nkrankwanta, a farming community in the Dormaa West District of Brong-Ahafo Region on Tuesdaylynched a 65 year old farmer throwing the town into a state of shock and disbelief

The mutilated body of the deceased, Kwasi Nsiah, has since been deposited at the Dormaa-Ahenkro Presbyterian Hospital mortuary for autopsy.

Nsiah was said to have attacked and inflicted cutlass wounds on Ama Rebecca at her farm at Frimpongkrom along the Ghana-Cote D'Ivoire border.

Chief Inspector Augustine Kingsley Oppong, Regional Police Public Relations Officer In an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Sunyani, on Thursday said the incident happened around 1600 hours on Tuesday March 27.

He said Rebecca who is currently responding to treatment at the Nkrankwanta Polyclinic shouted for help when the deceased attacked her and the shouts attracted the attention some youth who went to her rescue.

Chief Inspector Oppong said when the deceased saw the angry youth he took to his heels, but they chased and lynched him with cutlasses and offensive instruments.

He said an Immigration Officer station in the area rang and informed the police about the incident, but when the police got to scene the deceased was found lying prostrate with several cutlass wounds.

Chief Inspector Oppong said the (deceased) was however pronounced dead on arrival at the Nkrankwanta Polyclinic.

He said the Police have so far not made any arrest.