Postings For Nurses' National Service Released

The National Service Scheme (NSS) has released postings of Nine Thousand One Hundred and Ninety-Nine (9,199) nurses for the 2018/2019 service year to various health facilities in all ten regions across the country.

A statement signed by MUSTAPHA USSIF, Acting Executive Director, NSS urged all eligible nurses who registered for national service to log onto the scheme's website (https://www.nss.gov.gh) to check their placements and then proceed to their various user agencies and NSS regional secretariat(s) to complete the registration processes.

'Management wishes to urge all the posted nurses to accept their placements and consider them as part of their contribution towards building a healthy nation,' the statement added.