More Merchants Needed To Deploy POSes--GhIPSS

The Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Interbank and Payment System (GhIPSS) Mr Archie Hesse said concerted effort was required to increase the number of point of sales (POS) and other electronic payment channels throughout the country.

He said the State, stakeholder institutions and business owners must work together to ensure effective deployment of POSes and other devices that accept electronic payments.

Electronic payment cards, internet banking and mobile money have created a huge volume of electronic payments but the CEO of GhIPSS noted that most of the transactions on these channels still end up in cash.

'A lot of us have debit and even credit cards in Ghana as well as mobile money wallets but most of us go and take cash from the ATMs and our mobile money wallet,' Mr Hesse said, adding that the practice defeats the real purpose of electronic payments and must be changed.

The GhIPSS Boss catalogues a number of steps that must be taken to reverse the trend, saying as a first step POSes and various apps that would enable people make payments with cards and mobile money must be sufficiently deployed.

He said GhIPSS would partner with stakeholders to champion the cause of deploying more electronic payment outlets.

He also said banks in partnership with merchants could introduce incentive packages for people who pay with cards or mobile money to encourage their users.

He intimated that there might be the need for policies to incentivise electronic payments and discourage cash and added that GhIPSS will work closely with stakeholders to explore those options.

Meanwhile, business owners are also asking for tax waivers on POSes and other devices for electronic payments, so that they could acquire and deploy more of them.

They argued that such waivers will not only enable them to acquire more of such devices but it will also make it easier for them to institute incentives for those who use them.

Experts have said the use of electronic payments was efficient and cheaper compared to the handling of cash by merchants.

They have also indicated that business owners were likely to make more sales when they have these devices because shoppers were able to spend more than they would if they were using cash. These merits, they say made the acquisition and deployment of the electronic payment devices by shop owners a profitable venture.